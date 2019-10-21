Jajpur: Demanding a CBI enquiry into the mysterious death of Haridaspur panchayat’s PEO Smitarani Biswal, the BJP is observing a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Jajpur district. The bandh has paralysed normal life.

Educational institutions, offices, shops and business houses at Vyasnagar, Jajpur, Jajpur Town, Chandikhole, Sukinda, Binjharpur, Bari and Dharmasala have remained closed. Traffic has been very sparse on the roads with the BJP workers only allowing emergency vehicles to ply.

BJP workers were seen picketing at strategic locations and they placed tyres in flames on the roads to obstruct any sort of movement.

Police have detained hundreds of BJP workers as preventive measures.

BJP leader and former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra said they want the case, suspected to be a rape and murder, be handed over to the CBI.

Notably, Smitarani was found hanging at a guesthouse at Haridaspur where she had gone to disburse old age pension among the beneficiaries, October 16.

The guesthouse belongs to Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur Sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra. Police have arrested Rupesh on charges of abetting suicide.

