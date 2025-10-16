Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha president Aiswarya Biswal Wednesday claimed that the West Bengal government took action against the accused in the recent gangrape of an Odia medical student in Durgapur only after strong intervention by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Biswal described the incident as “barbaric and shameful,” criticising the West Bengal government for its initial inaction.

She alleged that the arrests were made only after CM Mohan Charan Majhi intervened and exerted pressure on the Mamata Banerjee government.

Biswal, accompanied by BJP MP Pratap Sarangi and a delegation of Mahila Morcha leaders, visited Durgapur to meet the victim.

“The girl is under severe mental trauma,” Biswal said, adding that their interaction with local officials and the victim’s family revealed several inconsistencies in the statements made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Biswal accused CM Banerjee of making false statements about the incident.

“The Chief Minister claimed the victim went outside the medical campus after midnight, but the college’s official press release clearly mentions she left around 8 pm,” Biswal said.

“This shows Mamata Banerjee is trying to shield the accused by spreading misinformation in the name of the victim,” she added.

Criticising Banerjee’s remark that “women should not step out at night,” Biswal said, “Such a statement is deeply unfortunate and insulting to every woman in India. Instead of showing empathy, she has shamed the victim. She must publicly apologise to all mothers and sisters of the nation.

” The BJP leaders also demanded immediate compensation for the victim and strict measures to ensure the safety of Odia and other women residing in West Bengal.

“If Mamata Banerjee truly respects Odias, she must take responsibility for the safety of migrant Odias and women in her state, not just seek their votes,” Biswal added.