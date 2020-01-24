New Delhi: A statement made by Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya garnered hilarious trolls and reaction by social media users around the country.

Vijayvargiya said that some of the labourers carrying out construction work at his house were likely to be Bangladeshis as they ate only flattened rice — ‘poha’.

With this, ‘poha’ started trending with 10.5K Tweets, where people took to the micro-blogging site and shared photos of ‘poha’ with funny captions.

A user with laughing emoji, wrote: “I am Punjabi and I am eating poha right now. Poha has nothing to do with Bangladesh.”

Comparing the statement to NRC row, a user wrote: “According to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya- if you eat Poha, you must be Bangladeshi. No need to show them documents for NRC now. You can just show them your food.”

Sharing the picture of Poha, a user captioned: “I literally eat only poha for breakfast. Guess I”m Bangladeshi too.”

“I did not know that I was eating Bangladeshi food for whole of my life. Kanda-Poha is one of the favourite breakfasts of Maharashtra. Kanda Poha is a precondition of marriage,” said a user.

IANS