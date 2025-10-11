Bhubaneswar: The state Congress Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, alleging that the top leaders of the saffron party, both in the state and the Centre, are involved in the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

Addressing a presser at Congress Bhawan here, former minister and senior Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) spokesperson Debashish Nayak said, “While the BJP, during the UPA regime, used to accuse them (Cong) of selling jobs, they are now doing the same after coming to power.” He said BJP leaders were once shedding crocodile tears for the unemployed educated youth of Odisha, but after coming to power here, they themselves are involved in irregularities in recruitment tests.

He questioned how Shankar Prusty, the main accused in alleged ‘job selling’ during the previous government, is still active and reportedly continuing such practices under the current government. “If BJP knew Shankar Prusty is a criminal, who assigned him the responsibilities? How did he become a part of the BJP? Why are photos of Prusty with the Chief Minister and other BJP leaders circulating? What relationship do these leaders have with Prusty?” said Nayak, seeking answers from the government. Congress leader Rajani Kumar Mohanty further alleged that the widespread corruption in the Police SI recruitment exam, involving Prusty and several middlemen and candidates, has links with the central BJP leadership.

He pointed out that, ironically, the BJP government— which came to power in Odisha for the first time by invoking Odia identity—is now under fire for corrupt recruitment practices. Within just 15 months of their tenure, 16 recruitment exams have been cancelled due to issues like paper leaks and bribery allegations. This is playing with the future of lakhs of talented, aspiring youth in Odisha.