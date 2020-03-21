New Delhi: Amidst panic over a possibility of community transmission of coronavirus, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi has posted a video in which he could be seen standing adjacent to lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who has self-quarantined himself after coming in contact with an infected Hindi cinema singer.

Dushyant Singh and his mother, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, went into self-isolation Friday after attending a programme with singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

My question in parliament on measures to combat groundwater depletion. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/NmQXvFdiBF pic.twitter.com/wcuV9sfZJZ — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) March 19, 2020

Varun Gandhi posted a video on social media on the same day, where he could be seen standing next to Dushyant Singh in the Parliament and putting forth questions on measures to combat groundwater depletion. The video has raised panic over the possibility of community transmission. It is, however, unclear whether Gandhi has self-isolated himself or not.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic seems to have knocked on the door of the Indian Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to undergo coronavirus test as he also met Singh after he attended the party.

Community spread pertains to a chain of transmission among those without a travel history. So far, there are 285 coronavirus cases in India and four deaths. The number is expected to rise in the coming days, say experts.

IANS