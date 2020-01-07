New Delhi: Interactions like the one Union Minister Piyush Goyal had with celebrities of the Hindi film industry in Mumbai will continue as part a broader outreach campaign the BJP plans to carry out to educate all segments of the society about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), party sources said Tuesday.

BJP sources said 70 personalities attended Sunday the meeting with BJP leaders, including Goyal and the interaction lasted for three hours.

Among those who attended the meeting were Bhushan Kumar, Prasoon Joshi, Anu Malik, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Kunal Kohli, Ranvir Shorey, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Suresh Wadekar and Neeraj Shridhar.

“More such meetings with a cross section of society, not just the film industry, will be conducted on the issue,” a source said.

The BJP has launched a series of outreach programmes, including meetings with different groups and door-to-door campaign, to mobilize support for the CAA.

The objective of the campaign is to counter the Opposition’s drive against the law and inform people about its features amid countrywide protests.

According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship.

PTI