Bhubaneswar: Outgoing Odisha Governor Raghubar Das Wednesday said the BJP would decide about his future role.

Das visited Jagannath temple in Puri this morning to offer prayers before the deities.

Speaking to media persons in Puri, Das said, “I come from a labour family and took membership of the BJP in 1980. I have served in different roles starting from president of booth-level committee, to Mandal, state and national level. I also got the opportunity to serve the people of Jharkhand. So, our party will decide about my future role.”

Das said he had a pleasant experience in Odisha and it will remain as a memorable moment for him. Saluting the passion among Odia people, he expressed hope that Odisha will become a developed state in 2036 when the state will complete 100 years of its formation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government in Odisha has been working for the development of the poor, he added.

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday appointed Hari Babu Kambhampati, the current Governor of Mizoram, as the new governor of Odisha. The President has accepted the resignation of Das as Odisha governor.

Raghubar Das was appointed as Governor of Odisha October 18, 2023.

PTI