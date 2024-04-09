Bhubaneswar: BJP will field former Union Minister and three-time MLA Dillip Ray for the Rourkela Assembly seat in Odisha, senior party leader and party MP Juel Oram said here Tuesday.

Oram told newsmen here that it is almost certain that Ray will contest from the Rourkela Assembly seat on a BJP ticket.

Finally, Ray will contest the Rourkela Assembly seat, the senior BJP leader and former Union Minister said, adding that in a day or two, the party will announce his candidature.

The BJP is yet to announce the candidate for the Rourkela Assembly seat.

Oram said since the Delhi High Court Monday stayed the conviction of Ray in connection with a coal scam case, the BJP will field him from the Rourkela Assembly seat, his home constituency, from where Ray was elected thrice in the past.

He was first elected as a Janata Party candidate in the 1985 elections, subsequently in the 1990 elections as a Janata Dal candidate, and again in 2014 elections as a BJP candidate.

Ray was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha from 1996 to 2002 and served as Minister of State for Coal (independent charge) in the AB Vajpayee government.

He was convicted by the Trial Court for the offence punishable under Section 120B, 409, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 13(1)(c) or 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced to undergo a sentence of 3 years and payment of a fine.

Ray has moved the Delhi High Court praying for a stay on the conviction so that he could contest the upcoming elections.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while staying the conviction, observed that “In case the applicant’s-prayer is not allowed, he will lose the chance to contest the election and an irreversible consequence and irreversible damage to his political career will be caused.”

The judge further stated that the desire to serve his constituency will not be fulfilled and grave injustice will be caused to him.

The court said that “since multiple appeals and cross-appeals have been filed in the case which will take time to be heard and are not likely to be heard and decided in the near future,” and decided shortly,”

Ray, the judge observed, has a long political career, and considering his age, this relief is being granted.

“The conviction of the applicant, recorded on October 6, 2020, shall stand stayed during the pendency of the present appeal,” the court said.

UNI