London: The ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) movement provided extra motivation to the West Indies players in the first Test against England. The West Indies pulled off a gutsy win over England at Southampton by four wickets Sunday. However, they were able to achieve victory because of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement said former West Indies captain Darren Sammy. The visitors now lead the host 1-0 in the three-Test series. It is being called the #raisethebat series because it is the first one being played after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“When you have a movement for black lives, and you have a black team in England. With everything that is going on, it creates extra motivation,” Sammy said. He was speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Cricket Debate’ in ‘Sky Sports’.

“And the decision to come over to England and play — there is something special about playing in England. It sees West Indians want to rise, and get extra motivated. The whole scenario of this Test match, the significance of cricket being back, what it meant to see a black team on TV after this time where sport has not been played, that provided extra motivation for the West Indies,” said the 36-year old all-rounder.

Sammy has recently slammed former South African cricketers for criticizing fast bowler Lungi Ngidi’s stance on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Sammy said that the criticism shows why it is important to speak up on racism.

“The fact that some past players have an issue with Lungi Ngidi stance on #blacklivesmatter movement is actually the reason why we are still here today saying ‘black lives matter’. Smfh #standupbrother we here with u (sic),” Sammy tweeted earlier in the day.

Ngidi had said that South African players should take a stand on the BLM movement, especially considering the history of segregation in the country.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has intensified across the world following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police personnel in the US in May.