Dhaka: New Zealand Cricket announced a 13-member squad for their upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh which will be played from December 17 to 23.

In place of the rested Kane Williamson, Tom Latham has been chosen the ODI team’s captain. Ahead of a busy domestic season, Williamson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Devon Conway have all been rested for the ODI series along with Trent Boult who has made himself unavailable for the selection.

Notably, Latham and all of these names are a part of the current Bangladeshi Test series. Leg-spinner Adi Ashok was included into the ODI squad for the first time earlier playing T2OI for Balckcaps, while all-rounder Josh Clarkson and tall fast bowler Will O’Rourke received their first international call-ups.

The team's first home series of the summer starts in Dunedin next Sunday! Read more | https://t.co/Rso7ijDJ74 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/eGjn4cRePB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 6, 2023

Ashok had previously played a T20I for the BlackCaps. Ish Sodhi, who would be available for the first T20I before taking a break, will be replaced by Ashok. Rachin Ravindra, who was not picked for both the Tests in Bangladesh, will be the other spinner in the squad.

New Zealand ODI squad against Bangladesh:

Tom Latham, Adi Ashok (matches 2 and 3), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (match 1), Will Young.