Angul: Illegal trade of dynamite continues to flourish in Angul district these days as fishing using explosives continues to gain momentum despite the grave risk it possesses to humans, fishes and environment at large.

According to several people in the know, at least nine people have sustained injuries in two dynamite explosions in the last four months. That said, the police said their investigations could not link the explosions to that of dynamite usage.

“Our investigation into the alleged dynamite explosion cases could not proceed far since the injured persons claimed they were injured in cracker explosion,” Angul sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Aswini Kumar Sahu said.

Dynamites and other forms of explosives are often used at stone quarries in this district. There are several unscrupulous traders who sell these explosives to persons trying to use blast fishing. They find using dynamite in fishing not only easier but also more profitable.

That said, explosives at naïve hands often lead to accidents. Five persons sustained injuries while fishing using dynamites at Bauli Jor in December last year. Similarly, four persons were injured, three seriously, when the dynamite went off while fishing at Lingara rivulet.

SDPO Sahu said they are not getting many complaints pertaining to illegal dynamite trade or blast fishing. “There were some cases but we could not take any action because the injured ones ascribed their injuries to firecracker explosion. We will investigate the cases and take necessary action as and when we find concrete evidence,” the police officer added.

PNN