Bolangir: With blood banks facing acute shortage in this district a donation camp was organised in this town Thursday by the ‘Being Human’ foundation in association with various NGOs. Authorities gave permission to organise the camp as many hospitals in the district are running short of blood.

Rupa Das a member of the foundation, who also donated blood said, the camp was a ‘great relief for the hospitals’. She also informed that the donors will replenish the stocks at the hospital. An advisory has also been issued by the Odisha government’s health department to organise blood banks in districts as stocks are running out fast.

The equipment, furniture and other items used in the camp were sanitised. Organisers also saw to it that the minimum distance between two donors was more than two metres, informed Binod Kumar Samal, a committee member of ‘Bolangir Youth Action’.

Samal said the camp was organised in the district as District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) blood bank was ‘running almost dry’ and patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, pregnancy complications and thalassemia were ‘fighting for their lives in need of blood’.

When temples are closed due to fear of coronavirus, the camp is a form of worship during the pious month of Navaratri, said Abhijit Mishra, a donor from Bolangir town.

The district health department also appreciated the initiative by the youths to organise the blood donation camp.

PNN