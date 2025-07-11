Bhubaneswar: Enthused by the successful plantation of 8,000 trees last year using Miyawaki method, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now set a target to create 20 such mini forests and plant 2 lakh trees across the City and nearby areas. This was disclosed by Mayor Sulochana Das during the launch of a massive tree plantation campaign titled ‘A Tree for Mother’ at Nagar Bana in Kalinga Nagar area here Thursday.

The campaign, jointly organised by the BMC and Forest department, aims to combat rising temperatures and environmental degradation caused by deforestation, urbanisation, and pollution, she said. Underscoring the deep cultural and ecological significance of trees, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra , who launched the campaign, said, “Our ancestors worshipped trees, and even today, many trees are revered as sacred. Trees are like our mothers—just as a mother nurtures us with food, trees sustain our lives by providing oxygen, shelter, and sustenance. Recognizing this bond, it is our duty to plant more trees and create forests for a healthier, greener future.”

BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil in emphasised planting diverse tree species to support biodiversity and maintain ecological balance. Speaking on the ecological purpose behind the plantation drive, Patil said, “We are planting a variety of tree species not just to create forests, but also to ensure they provide food and shelter for birds and animals.” He said these forests will play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of the natural environment.

“Creating such green spaces is not just desirable—it is inevitable for our survival,” he added. Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, who was present on the occasion, proposed treating each planted tree as a tribute to one’s mother, highlighting the symbolic and life-sustaining value of trees.