Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday sealed two of the city’s prominent retail hubs in view of social distancing norm violation.

According to BMC, in view of heavy turnout of shoppers at Unit-2 Market Building and the Unit-1 markets, the prescribed social distancing norms were violated following which the action was taken.

Enforcement squad of BMC- BDA along with Police also sealed the Unit-1 Market for violating #SocialDistancing & #COVID19 measures.

The market is sealed only for today due to overcrowding for the safety of all. Let's all #AvoidRush & #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/TmU3yNSixC — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 12, 2020

Due to overcrowding and violating of #SocialDistancing protocol and the #COVID19 norms. BMC in coordination with @cpbbsrctc has closed the Unit-2 market building for the safety of all. pic.twitter.com/BqxgYXGzv5 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 12, 2020

Even though the state government Thursday relaxed the night curfew till 10pm Friday to allow more shopping hours to denizens, with Raja festival nearing and weekend shutdown in mind, thousands of shoppers were seen thronging these two market places. Both the shop owners and shoppers violated social distancing guidelines, a source in the BMC said.

Besides, many were seen without masks following which BMC authorities decided in favour of shutting down the markets.

It may be mentioned here that earlier Thursday, BMC officials had sealed a number of shops in Bhubaneswar for violating COVID-19 guidelines.