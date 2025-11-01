Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), at its 35th General Body Meeting, announced a series of major urban development initiatives, including taking over 316 kilometres of drains from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department and creating dedicated parking zones for trucks at Aiginia and Kuberpuri.

The meeting, held at the BMC headquarters’ Ekamra hall, was presided over by Mayor Sulochana Das in the presence of Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Commissioner Chanchal Rana, and other senior officials. Among the major decisions taken, the civic body approved the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the selection of waste collection and management agencies to streamline solid waste handling across the city.

To address power-related issues, it was decided to engage three separate agencies across three zones, with tenders to be floated shortly. The BMC also resolved to convene a special meeting on November 6 to take crucial decisions related to the Mukta and Jaga Mission.

The Mayor informed that both central and state governments have already sanctioned funds for various development and urban infrastructure projects, and that implementation work has begun in several wards. Commissioner Chanchal Rana further announced that, apart from drains, several roads currently under BDA and Panchayats will also be brought under BMC’s jurisdiction to ensure better urban governance and maintenance. A total of 18 proposals and 14 written questions from corporators were tabled and discussed during the session. The proceedings were coordinated by Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu.