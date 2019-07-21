Kendrapara: The boat ambulance service launched by the State Government for people facing difficulties in accessing the 108 ambulance facilities has failed to deliver the goods in Mahakalapara block of this district, a report said.

The facility was launched to complement the existing service on road by giving access to people of river-locked pockets.

However, the boat ambulance has been anchored near the lighthouse on the banks of river Galia since its inauguration March 5 and not a single patient has availed the service. It is well equipped and has sufficient manpower including a pharmacist, an attendant, a helper and a captain.

The reason for the facility lying unused is the depth of water in the river. It isn’t enough for the boat ambulance to move. Besides, the boat ambulance has a poor lighting system which makes it difficult for ferrying at night.

Locals have been demanding that the ambulance be anchored at Uttarkhola in river Khola where the water level is higher than Galia.

An estimated 15,000 people of Batighar and Jamboo panchayats were targetted to avail the boat ambulance service to go to the Mahakalapara CHC or the district headquarters hospital.

When contacted, Kendrapara chief district medical officer (CDMO), Dr Urmila Mishra, said it is difficult to move the boat due to the low level of water in the river. Besides, the boat has poor lighting facilities to ferry during night hours.

Steps are going to be taken soon to shift the boat ambulance from its present location and to improve its lighting facilities, the CDMO added.

PNN