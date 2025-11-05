Deoghar: Panic gripped the Belabagan Kalibari area of Deoghar Wednesday afternoon after a young couple was found dead inside their rented accommodation under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Sharma, 30, and his wife Lovely Sharma, 24, who had been married for about a year.

According to the police, the room was locked from the inside. When the couple did not come out for a long time and repeated knocks went unanswered, neighbours alerted the landlord and later informed the police.

A police team reached the spot, broke open the door, and discovered both bodies lying inside the room.

A large crowd gathered outside the house as the news spread rapidly in the locality.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect samples and examine the scene.

Initial observations suggest the incident may be a case of murder followed by suicide, police sources said, though the exact sequence will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Lovely hailed from Kalirekha in Deoghar, while Ravi was originally a resident of Siwan district in Bihar. He had been working in Guwahati before shifting to Deoghar.

Police said the couple had reportedly been facing marital discord ever since their wedding. A few months ago, Lovely’s family had lodged a complaint at the Women’s Police Station in Deoghar, after which counselling was conducted and a compromise was reached. The couple had resumed living together following the intervention.

Local residents claim the couple had a heated argument late Tuesday night, after which the incident is suspected to have occurred.

Family members of both sides rushed to Deoghar after receiving the information and were left inconsolable.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and police have initiated a detailed investigation into all possible angles.

“We are examining both theories of murder as well as suicide. The cause of death will be clear once the autopsy report comes,” said the Deoghar City Police Station in-charge.