Cuttack/Bonai: In separate incidents, two bodies were discovered under bridges in Cuttack and Sundargarh districts, sparking investigations by local police. Police recovered the body of a Plus II student, identified as Prateek Das, from the bank of Kathajodi river under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge in Cuttack, Wednesday morning. Prateek, a resident of Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar, had been missing since Tuesday. His family had been unable to trace his whereabouts despite extensive searching. The body was spotted by locals, who immediately alerted the authorities. Police are probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a separate case later in the day, the half-burnt body of a woman was found under Kumakela bridge in Chandiposh police limits of Sundargarh district. Preliminary investigations indicate the woman was murdered by slashing her throat and then set on fire using petrol. The charred remains were discovered by locals, who informed the police. A team from Rourkela, along with Chandiposh police, is conducting an investigation. Police have registered a murder case and are working to identify the victim. If the body remains unclaimed within 72 hours, it will be cremated. The identity of the victim is yet to be established.