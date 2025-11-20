KEONJHAR: The Body of an unidentified man was found near the railway tracks between Basantpur and Sitabinj stations in Keonjhar district Wednesday.
Bhadrak GRP registered an unnatural-death case and sent the body for postmortem.
KEONJHAR: The Body of an unidentified man was found near the railway tracks between Basantpur and Sitabinj stations in Keonjhar district Wednesday.
Bhadrak GRP registered an unnatural-death case and sent the body for postmortem.
The first murmurings of rebellion against Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz are now being heard, just six months after he assumed...Read moreDetails
A tribunal in Bangladesh has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina November 17 to death. The verdict was pronounced after...Read moreDetails
Recent election results from Bihar Legislative Assembly could be counted as great pointers for the emergence, in the near future,...Read moreDetails
Aakar Patel Some years ago, NITI Aayog said it would prepare a ‘single, informative dashboard for all the twenty-nine (later...Read moreDetails