Balasore: Three days after four fishermen from Odisha who went missing after venturing into the sea, the body of one of them was recovered off the coast in Balasore district Tuesday, police said.

While two others of the group were rescued, the fourth one is still missing, and a search is underway for him.

Gopal Giri (60), his sons Madhusudan (35) and Rabindra (38), and his brother-in-law Jaganath Pal (23) had gone sea fishing Saturday morning and went missing.

The body of Rabindra Giri was recovered from the coast near Udaipur in Bhograi block of the coastal district about 2 pm Tuesday and handed over to the family after postmortem examination, said Champabati Soren, inspector in-charge (IIC) of Talsari marine police station.

Earlier, Jagannath and Madhusudan were rescued near the Digha coast in neighbouring West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, and they are undergoing treatment at a local hospital there, the police said.

The police said a search is being conducted by the marine police and Coast Guard, with the assistance of the fishing community, for the missing person.

A vessel and two boats have also been deployed for the rescue operation, the police informed.

Additionally, a ‘Sagar Mitra’ team of the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department have joined the rescue operation.