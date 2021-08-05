Cuttack: The body of a Plus II student who had gone missing August 3 was recovered from Mahanadi at Jobra Barragge Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tusharkant Sahoo, a resident of Chandi Chowk area and a student of Chirst College in Cuttack.

Staff members of the barrage first spotted the body. It was stuck at the gate. They immediately informed the police. Later, police and ODRAF teams reached the spot and fished out the body.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family members alleged that he was murdered by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

According to a source, Tushar riding his motorcycle left his house August 3. After he did not return even after his usual time, his family members started a search for him. Not finding him anywhere, they lodged a report at Cantonment police station accusing his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend of kidnapping him. Later, his motorcycle was found at Dhabaleshwar ghat. Fire personnel and ODRAF team launched a search operation but couldn’t trace Tusharkant or his body.

While the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police are waiting for the postmortem report.

On basis of the deceased’s family members’ FIR, the police have launched an investigation.

