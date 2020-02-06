Raikia: Tension gripped Kanyashram village here in Kandhamal district after the decomposed body of Subhendu Mallick, who had gone missing for 22 days, was located in Dalamaha hill Thursday.

The police were tipped off Thursday about a dead body in Dalamaha hill Thursday. They contacted Subhendu’s family members who identified the body as that of the missing youth. As news spread, hundreds of villagers rushed to the spot.

At the time of writing this report the tensions are yet to ease. Irate family members and villagers have not allowed police to take the body for post-mortem.

Subhendu had gone missing January 15. The family members had registered a missing complaint with the police a few days later. “The police did not show any interest to trace my brother,” alleged the deceased’s brother.

Protesting against police inaction, the family members and villagers had staged a road block, disrupting traffic on Raikia-G Udayagiri-Baliguda road Monday. To disperse the demonstration police had arrested and forwarded to court 23 agitators, including a few family members of Subhendu. Police had said that the road block was creating a law and order situation. They were released on bail Wednesday.

PNN