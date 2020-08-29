Bhuban: A day after a youth was swept away by the surging floodwater, his body was recovered from Brahamni river Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Gochhayat, son of Hrudananda Gochhayat, a resident of Bhuban NAC in Dhenkanal district.

According to a source, Vishal along with his friends had gone to a place near Buddheswar temple Friday to witness the floods in Brahamani river.

It was when he was watching the floodwaters that Vishal accidentally slipped and fell into the river.

Since the current was strong, he got swept away, leaving little scope for anyone to even make an attempt to rescue him.

Local people Saturday found his body floating in water. On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and fished out the body.

In another case reported from Bhadrak, a youth who was swept away in floodwater was fortunately rescued by fire personnel Friday night. He was identified as Pratap Barik of Dohrapatna area.

PNN