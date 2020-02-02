Sajanagarh: Seven days after the recovery of a young man’s decomposed body from Tinikosia forest near State Highway-19 in Nilgiri police limits of Balasore district, local police Sunday morning found the body of another man from the same forest under Sajanagarh panchayat limits.

Police identified the deceased as Uttam Dehury (25), son of Niranjan Dehury (25), a resident of Kaptipada area of Mayurbhanj district.

Local people who had gone to the forest this morning to collect firewood spotted the body. They immediately informed others in the village who, in turn, intimated the Nilgiri police. The cops recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police also seized a motorcycle, a mobile phone and an AADHAR card from the crime scene.

While the police are yet to crack the case of recovery of the young man’s decomposed body that was found from the same jungle January 26, yet another recovery has sent shockwaves among the people in the locality.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

