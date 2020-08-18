Bolangir: Bolangir district has scripted a record in providing 100-days work to migrant returnees under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a report said.

According to the details available from the district administration, the district has stood first among the 30 districts in providing 100-days work to 3,898 families by Tuesday.

Ganjam district comes second in providing work under the Act. The district has provided work to 3,815 families while Sundargarh is placed third for giving work to 3,521 families.

Nabarangpur district is placed fourth for providing work to 2,789 families while Kandhamal is in fifth position with 2,768 families getting work for 100 days.

Similarly, Koraput with 2,590 families and Nuapada with 2,389 families are placed in sixth and seventh positions respectively. Boudh district is at the bottom of the list. It has managed to give work to only 15 families.

Similarly, 18 families in Jagatsinghpur district, 23 in Bhadrak district, 41 in Puri district, 79 in Kendrapara district have been able to get 100 days work.

It was predicted that the rural job scheme will be of much help in providing work to people in Bolangir district. Most people of this district migrate to other states in search of the work. The scheme raised hopes after lakhs of migrants returned to the district post the coronavirus induced lockdown and subsequent shutdown.

The district administration led by Collector Arindam Dakua and PD, DRDA Maheswar Swain spearheaded the rural job scheme to provide work to migrant returnees.

As a result, over 1,00,000 migrants were provided work on a single day in the month of June which has become an all-time record. Currently, the district administration has been able to provide 100 days work to 3,898 families. Currently, the district has 3,087,519 active workers under the MGNREGA.

However, the Act will not be sufficient to provide work to all the returnees in coming days for which the district administration has to devise new schemes to provide work to all the needy people, observers said.