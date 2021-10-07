Bolangir: A girl student of Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (SBBMCH) in Bolangir district was found hanging from the window of her hostel room late Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Nirupama Nanda. She was a third-year student of MBBS, who hailed from the district.

According to a police source, Nirupama and some of her friends were watching IPL on their mobile phones earlier in the evening. Later, the girl student had her dinner at around 9.00pm. She then went to her room to sleep after some time.

Also read: Huge quantity of explosives recovered from Jajpur’s Kalapathar mines

“At around 11.30pm, one of Nirupama’s friends staying in another room of the ladies hostel got a phone call from an unknown person asking the latter to ascertain if the former was well,” dean of the SBBMCH professor Sabita Mohapatra said.

“After getting the phone call, Nirupama’s friend went to the room and knocked on the door. Even after knocking for several times, there was no response. In order to know the cause of silence, the friend informed hostel mates about the incident,” Mohapatra added.

Subsequently, the door was broken and Nirupama was seen hanging from the window with a scarf tied to her neck, the dean informed.

On being alerted by inmates, hostel in-charge informed the police and family members of Nirupama. The girl student was later rushed to the health facility for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have alleged that she has been murdered. A probe into the incident is underway.

PNN