Sambalpur: A woman from Dungrupali village in Bolangir district, who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, died due to “intracerebral haemorrhage”, a senior health official said Thursday.

According to Lalmohan Nayak, Superintendent of VSSIMSAR, Burla, the woman met with an accident and got critically injured.

After preliminary treatment in Bolangir, she was shifted to VSSIMSAR where the treatment was done for ‘intra-cerebral haemorrhage’. It was a clear case of a fatal accident, Nayak said.

The VSSIMSAR Superintendent said her case was known to all and treatment was done accordingly. He described as a “rumour” that the woman died of Omicron.

However, other sources said that Omicron was an incidental finding although it was an accident case and treatment was done mainly for cerebral haemorrhage, and not Omicron.

The woman died December 27 while undergoing treatment in the VSSIMSAR. However, according to a report she tested positive for Covid and the result of the genome sequencing of her sample – that has become known after the woman’s death in hospital – found she was infected with Omicron.

