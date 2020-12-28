Puri: At least two persons were critically injured after residents of two villages under Kanas block entered into severe altercations followed by hurling of handmade bombs on each other over a dispute for fishing in River Daya Sunday afternoon.

According to police sources, two groups of villagers from Jagulaipadar and Naikulapatna under Gadishagada police limits were carrying on their daily fishing activities in the river. However, a divergence erupted among the two groups of villagers over distribution of fish.

On being informed by some locals, Gadishagada police immediately reached the spot. The two injured were rushed to nearby community health centre (CHC) Kanas for treatment, a police official stated.

Keeping in mind the palpable tension in the area, a platoon of police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The situation is under control and police is in close observation of developments.

PNN