Malkangiri: Even as an exchange fire took place between security forces and Maoists in Bondapada-Sambalpur forest area under Mudulipada police limits in Malkangiri district few days back, the ultras had then relocated and shifted their hideout to Bonda Ghati.

According to sources, the security forces had seized a huge cache of arms, ammunitions, Maoist literatures, leaflets and other materials. After this incident, the Maoists have gathered in a ‘prajameli’ at remote and inaccessible Bonda Ghati. The primitive and innocent Bonda tribals are being lured to be included into the Maoist organisation.

Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district was once a bastion of the Maoists. After the construction of Gurupriya Setu, the region has witnessed development of tribals here and border security force (BSF) camps are set up to keep a vigil eye on Maoist activities.

As the tribals started rejecting ultras, the doors of local villagers were closed for them. In order to escape harsh attacks of security forces, Maoists have camped at Bonda Ghati, which has scared Bondas.

Worthy to note, acting on a tip-off about presence of ultras in the forest a combing operation was launched February 17 by district voluntary force (DVF) and special operation group (SOG). All of a sudden after seeing security forces, the militants opened fire and jawans retaliated. While the ultras managed to escape from the spot, jawans located a camp inside the forest which was later destroyed.

Notably, Bonda Ghati –hills located at an approximate height of 3,000 feet— is an area comprising 32 villages under Khairaput block in Malkangiri district where Bonda tribals reside. Mudulipada, Andrahal, Kadamguda, Podaghat, Rasabeda, Madkapadar and Badadural are few of the tribal villages. The tribals here lead a very simple life and modern society has failed to bring about a change in them, because they have well protected their own culture and tradition from the modernity.

