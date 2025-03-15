Mumbai: During the festival of colors, producer Boney Kapoor reminisced about his late wife Sridevi and noted that it was the time when “Holi was happiest” for him.

Boney posted an old photo of Sridevi playing “sindoor khela” during a Durga Puja celebration on Instagram. Vermillion was applied to the actress’s face, and colored powder was used to write “Boney” on the back.

“Holi was happiest,” Boney wrote as the caption.

Boney and Sridevi’s love story began on the sets of the 1987 film Mr. India. The couple tied the knot in 1996 and were blessed with two children, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning. Her final appearance on the big screen was in Mom, released in 2017, where she played a vigilante mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter.

Boney often shares pictures of his late wife. On March 4, he fondly recalled Sridevi’s classic airport look.

He captioned it, “Airport look in 2015.”

In the image, Sridevi could be seen wearing a simple grey top paired with blue jeans and a stole. The late actress is also seen holding two bags in the photo.

In January, he took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a picture of Sridevi from the first day of shooting for the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

The producer shared a monochrome photo on his Instagram Stories, featuring himself beside Sridevi. In the image, the couple was seen standing together, laughing. He captioned the post: “First day of shooting Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.”

On the work front, Boney at the recently concluded IIFA 2025 had mentioned about casting his daughter Khushi for the sequel of Mom, a crime-thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar. It also featured Sajal Ali, Akshaye Khanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.