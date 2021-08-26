Children are fickle in nature and often lack concentration which hampers their studies. They find it difficult to stay focused on studies. If your child is also facing this problem, then we are going to give you some tips which can focus your child’s attention on studies.

Instead of scolding, talk with love: Many times children make mistakes. But, then instead of scolding them that time explain them with love. This will make them realize their mistakes and will bring them close to parents.

Break after studies: Every child likes to play. To keep focus on studies, it is very important to give them break in between. This will help them to focus on their studies. If you restrict them from playing then their focus will be on sports even while studying. Give them full opportunity to play and do other extra-curricular things along with studies. Encourage them to do other activities as well.

Give space: The child also needs their space. It is good to help them but at the same time give them a chance to learn. It is said that man learns from mistakes and it is same applied to them also. Let them work according to their own accord and teach that they will not repeat mistakes again and again.

With all these measures, the focus of the child will increase in studies and along with his physical development.