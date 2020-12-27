Melbourne: Mitchell Starc said Sunday that he didn’t really think about reaching 250 Test wickets and is more concerned about the task Australia have at hand in their second match against India here. Starc became the ninth Australian to reach the landmark when he dismissed Rishabh Pant on the second day of the Boxing Day Test.

“I didn’t really think about it (reaching 250 wickets). I don’t think I am one for personal milestones,” Starc told reporters after the day’s play. The 30-year-old left-arm pacer took two wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, with opener Mayank Agarwal being his other victim.

“We have got to take a bit more wickets to take in the first innings. It is a nice one to reflect probably once I am done with cricket; nice to be around long enough to take 250 wickets but we have got 15 wickets to take in this Test match and get ourselves in a position to win tomorrow. So for me, it is to come back tomorrow and try and take another five,” he said.

India ended the day on 277/5, leading Australia by 82 runs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane is unbeaten on 104 with Ravindra Jadeja who is on 40. The pair have put up 104 runs for the sixth wicket and were especially effective against Starc and Pat Cummins after the Australians took the second new ball.

