Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport authority, as a part of the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has funded the procurement of medical equipment including six mechanical ventilators, two portable ventilators and two defibrillators to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The AIIMS authorities have completed procurement and installation of all these equipment and those have been inaugurated by BPIA Director Prabhat Ranjan Beuria in presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty and other employees.

“The equipment will be helpful particularly for treatment during difficult days of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mohanty. He thanked the BPIA and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for their support.

After a brief interval, AIIMS Bhubaneswar resumed the walk-in outpatient department (OPD) services from Monday as the Covid-19 cases started witnessing a considerable decline. In a notification, AIIMS Bhubaneswar had earlier announced its decision to restart its OPD services.