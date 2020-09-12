Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) will conduct intermediate semester examinations online with open book mode, a notification of the university read which was issued Friday afternoon.

This apart, the 2nd semester of B.Tech, B.Pharm, MBA and MCA including 2nd and 8th semester of B.Arch courses will be held online in September, it revealed. The semester-wise schedule for trial test and online examinations will be notified in a phase wise manner.

“In pursuance to the decision taken in the Extraordinary Board of Management meeting held August 31 this year, it is for information of all concerned that the University will conduct even intermediate semesters regular/back (excluding distinct back subjects) examinations for the academic year 2019-20 in online mode with open book mode (innovative and outcome based education) which was postponed till further order in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures,” the university notification revealed.

However, the said online examinations for intermediate semesters shall be treated as regular semester examinations and therefore the students who fail/remain absent/do not appear/do not register in some subjects or in all subjects will carry back papers in the respective subjects, as applicable.

The students who have back papers in their intermediate semesters shall also be allowed to register and appear for online examinations of intermediate semesters along with regular students.

PNN