Bhadrak: As Baitarani flowed above the danger mark following heavy rains, vast areas in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, Tihidi and Chandbali blocks in Bhadrak district were flooded Thursday.

As many as ten panchayats such as Sohada, Dehudi, Anandapur, Khadipada, Hasinabad, Karada, Dobal, Dalang, Bayangdihi and Arjanpur under Dhamnagar block have been affected by flood.

Six panchayats including Solampur, Malda, Rahania, Balipokhari, Napang and Sarasada under Bhandaripokhari block were inundated. Over 8000 hectares of farmlands were flooded.

Some villages under Tihdi and Aradi have been affected by flood too. Collector Trilochan Majhi and other officials took stock of the situation in these blocks.

The Collector directed the officials for rescue and relief operations immediately in the flood affected areas.

Man, son drown in Brahmani floodwaters –

Bari: A father-son duo who went missing Wednesday after being swept away by the currents of Brahmani river were found dead Thursday.

The incident was reported in Gangadharpur village of Balia panchayat under Bari block in Jajpur district. The deceased have been identified as Kishore Singh (57) and Kailash Singh (27).

Kishore had gone to his cowshed, which was not far from their house, to bring their calf to safety. He commuted on Gangadharpur road to reach the cowshed.

On his way home, he found floodwater flowing on the road. While passing over the submerged road, his feet slipped.

PNN