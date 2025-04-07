Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has extended interim protection to senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi, in connection with an alleged bribery case involving Bridge and Roof Corporation Limited. The court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to take any coercive action against Sethi until the next hearing, scheduled for May 6.

The CBI had registered a case alleging that Sethi accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for passing a bill related to Bridge and Roof Corporation Limited. Earlier this year, the CBI conducted searches at his residence as part of its investigation. Though his name was not mentioned in the FIR, Sethi approached the High Court challenging the agency’s actions.

He argued that the CBI’s raid and subsequent investigation were unlawful and sought protection from any coercive measures. The High Court, presided over by Justice S.K. Panigrahi, granted interim relief and barred the CBI from initiating any strict action against him pending further proceedings.

The CBI launched the probe in February, targeting alleged corruption in payments related to government contracts. The agency also examined several documents recovered during the raid at the officer’s residence.

The case has drawn attention due to the seniority of the officer and the nature of the allegations, which fall under the ambit of Smart City-related projects.