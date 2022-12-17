One of the most significant days in your life is your wedding day. Being a bride is the most sentimental experience you will ever have, and this is the time you want to look impeccable since all eyes will be on you.

You would want to appear stunning and stand out, looking like you are straight out of a bridal magazine, with your stunning lehenga and immaculate makeup.

You prepare for your special day for months, choosing your outfits, jewellery, diet, and other specifics. You can’t possibly miss your skin in all this planning. In our efforts to look perfect, we frequently make serious skincare errors that may backfire on us. To save you from these blunders, Cetaphil’s team of skincare experts shares tips for your skin to look flawless on your wedding day.

Timely Cleansing

Your face is exposed to a lot of pollutants including dust and dirt during the day. Cleansing is important as it deep cleans and gets rid of all the excess dirt, makeup, and impurities you’ve encountered throughout the day. This will help to keep your skin clear, healthy, and radiant. Without cleansing, your skin will be more prone to breakouts, dehydration, and premature aging.

Deep Moisturisation

The secret to glowing bridal skin is to have moisturized, plump skin. Your entire makeup look might be ruined by dry, flaky skin. A moisturiser can aid in retaining the moisture in your skin. Daily moisturizing helps lessen the likelihood of developing extreme dryness as well as excessive oiliness. Both extremes are damaging to the skin and are the root of frequent skin problems like acne.

Bedtime Skincare

Despite the hectic schedule linked with wedding preparations, do not neglect your nighttime skincare routine. As soon as you go to sleep, your skin begins to repair. The healing process will be substantially accelerated and made simpler by providing your skin with the right nutrients. To help you achieve radiant, luminous, and glowing skin, use something like Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Night Comfort Cream. It contains niacinamide, which helps to reduce dark spots, and also has hyaluronic acid which contains rejuvenating properties that your skin will thank you for.

Sun Protection

It is essential to use the right SPF for your skin type even if the sun rays are not that strong in winter. Prolonged exposure to the sun can have long-lasting effects on your skin and is one of the leading causes of skin damage. The effects of unprotected sun exposure on your skin include hyperpigmentation, sunburn, dark patches, and sunspots.

Sensitive Skin-Friendly Ingredients

Use products that are compatible with your skin as you strive to stick to a skincare regime to make sure your skin is flawless. You don’t want unexpected flare-ups ruining your plans. Niacinamide, as an ingredient, can increase skin hydration by preventing the loss of moisture and acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. For those with sensitive skin, this is a go-to ingredient to eliminate all their skin woes.

