Phulbani: Over years, thousands of people in 30 villages under Sadar block of Kandhamal district have been suffering from commuting woes in the absence of a bridge across river Salunki.

Taking note of their plight, the government decided to set up a bridge at Nuapadar to fulfill the long-awaited dream of the people.

However, about a year and half have passed since foundation stone of the bridge was laid and tender floated, but its work has not yet started.

And, residents of the 30 villages have been waiting for the bridge.

Reports said the foundation stone for the bridge project was laid by Rural Development minister Bikram Keshari Arukh in March 2017, bringing cheers for the people. Locals alleged that keeping in view of the election then, the foundation laying ceremony was done with much fanfare.

They lamented that they have to suffer a lot due to the absence of a bridge in the region. “In the monsoons, 30 villages under Alami and Duduki panchayats remain marooned for days together. As no step is being taken for the bridge, their hopes have vanished,” a resident on the condition of anonymity said.

‘Only a plaque, that’s what it is. No work has been done after the tender was floated,’ said villagers.

“Nobody knows when the bridge will be completed,” lamented Arjun Kahnr, a local.

In emergency cases, ambulances, fire tenders and other vehicles fail to access the villages sans a bridge. Locals have been demanding a bridge across the river for a long time. But the dream has remained a dream. Once completed, the bridge will facilitate communication in all the 30 villages in the region, they noted.

Locals are upset over commuting problem and apathy of the Rural Development department. Some youths of Sattkar Yubak Sangh (Sainipadar village) got together and managed to build a temporary bridge with logs across the river at Ranikhandi a few days ago. The bridge was laid for about a kilometre distance.

Locals like Alekh Kahnr, Jalandhar Kahnr, Jasobant Kahnr, Guguna Dalchhatra, Indu Dalachhatra and Suresan Kahnr bemoaned that the place is just 10 km from the district headquarters, but development has taken a back seat.

