Koraput: The long-standing demand of Debasandhaguda villagers under Raising panchayat in Nandapur block is set to be fulfilled as the state government has approved construction of a bridge over the Baski River. Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan visited the Nandapur block February 27 and crossed the Baski River to meet villagers in Debasandhaguda, assuring them that a bridge would be built across it. Acting on his proposal, the Rural Development department approved a 60-metre bridge under the Setu Bandhan Yojana for 2026–27.

According to an letter issued March 12 by Special Secretary Sarbeshwar Singh, 56 bridge projects across the state have been approved, with the Debasandhaguda bridge listed at serial No. 38. Nandapur BDO Durga Prasad Dora and engineer Jayanta Kumar Sahu of the Sunabeda RD Division said a pucca road connecting Kasandi to Bilaput via Debasandhaguda will also be built after the bridge is completed.

Villagers said the Collector’s visit raised hopes for long-awaited connectivity. During the last Assembly elections, 95 voters boycotted voting, demanding a bridge and road. Residents said women, men and students will no longer need to form a human chain to cross the river once the bridge is built.