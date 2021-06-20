Bargarh: The state government has announced the construction of a bridge across Ong river which flows through Lakhamara and Chardapali villages under Padampur sub-division of Bargarh district.

The decision was taken by the government after local social activist Deepa Barik of Temri village under Paikamal block in the district tweeted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra describing the bare necessity of a bridge in the area.

Seeking a reply over the most needed local issue, the activist had tweeted June 17: “Kindly request to inform us about the progress made on Lakhamara-Chardapali Bridge under Padmapur subdivision of Bargarh district. The public is anxious for this.”

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the state rural development department replied saying: “The proposal for Construction of Bridge over ‘Ong’ river at 1st kilometre on Lakhamara to Chhatishgarh Border via Chardapali road has been approved on 21st May 2021 and RFP for preparation of DPR including Alignment finalisation has been floated. EE RW Division, Padampur.”

Notably, locals have been deprived of essential services of the state government in the absence of adequate road connectivity in Padampur subdivision and they have been forced to cross the Ong river by putting their lives and properties at risk.

In emergent situations, the local villagers depend on Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the locals had staged agitations several times and had warned to join the neighbouring state if their demand was not addressed.

