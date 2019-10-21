Itanagar: An estimated 28 per cent of the over 10,000 voters have exercised their franchise till 9.00am for by-poll Monday to the Khonsa West Assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, an election official said here. Polling has gained momentum as the day progressed, Joint Chief Electoral Officer DJ Bhatacharjee said.

The election authorities have deployed adequate security personnel to ensure free and fair polling in the troubled Tirap district, where the Assembly seat is located.

The constituency is witnessing a straight contest between two independent candidates – Chakat Aboh and Azet Hamtok.

Chakat Aboh, the wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May, has been unanimously fielded by five major political parties, including the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tirap SP, Kardak Riba, said that adequate security forces, including 12 companies of paramilitary forces, IRB and state police under the supervision of two senior officers have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls.

According to Riba, 10 DSPs, along with 16 inspectors and 26 sub-inspectors, have also been deployed at different locations.

Tirong Aboh, his son and nine others were shot dead by suspected NSCN militants at 12 Mile area in Tirap district, May 21, two days before he was declared elected from Khonsa West seat as a candidate of the National Peoples Party (NPP).

