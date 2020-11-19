Bahanaga: The coast canal dug up by the British between West Bengal and Odisha is on the verge of losing its existence in Bahnaga area of Balasore.

At different places, the canal has been silted for lack of renovation over decades. Even at some places, people have levelled up the canal and made roads on it. The canal seems to be dying a slow death because of lack of maintenance and dredging, the locals lamented.

Old timers say, the coast canal used to play a key role in maritime activities as well as irrigation in coastal pockets of Balasore.

Revival of the British era canal has been a major demand of people. But, no steps have been taken to renovate the 221-km long water channel which would be of great help in boosting irrigation, flood control and pisciculture in coastal parts of the district.

Locals said if the canal is revived and connected with Kansabansa river at Baunsadia in Kharasahapur panchayat, over 2000 hectares of farmland at Abhana, Kharasahaspur, Aruhabada, Baripada, Bishnupur and Chittal would get irrigation facility. The drought-like situations could be solved in coastal parts, they added.

A stream from Pacnhalingeswar hill flows through Remuna and merges with the sea at Kantiachira.

“If the government thinks of channelizing the stream water to the coast canal, farmers of Talapada, Srijanga, Inchudi and other panchayats could irrigate their land in case of dry spells, they pointed out.

Ramachandra Majhi, a farmer of Baripada, said,” The renovation of the coast canal assumes importance for irrigation in coastal pockets. Farmers would be raising crops twice a year by using its water. Its water can help people deal with drought-like situations that arise almost every year,”

Sridhar Majhi, a farmer of Barajadeuli village, observed, ”The government should think of linking the coast canal to Kansabansa river so as to remove drought situations in the area.”

Narendra Sahu, a farmer of Aruhabada, said the British government had built this canal to promote transport inland water. If this channel is dredged, it will be made good use for irrigation purpose, he added.

The canal work started in 1866 and it was envisaged to protect people from acute famine. Later, it was renovated in 1888. In 1909, the British government had stopped its renovation. Its year-long construction had created a huge scope of labour for local residents at the critical time.

At that time, the canal proved to be a boon for undivided Balasore for opening up maritime trade, transport and communication routes in Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta. The canal covers 13 km in Bhograi, 14 km in Jamkunda in Baliapal and 13 km from Jamkunda to Madhata.

Additional agriculture officer Ranganath Patra said the agriculture department has already written to the government for renovation of the canal to boost irrigation.

PNN