London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new pro-Brexit ad, a spoof on the 2003 hit movie ‘Love Actually’, set Twitter abuzz, with users posting memes and funny comments. The 3-minute clip called ‘Brexit Actually’ got 9.7K retweets and 25K likes after it was posted on Johnson’s Twitter account Tuesday. It had 1.7 million views.

The clipping shows Boris standing at a woman’s doorstep and using written signboards to seek her vote and warn that the elections are “closer than you think”.

Through several billboards, he mimicked a famous scene between Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightly. Thus, he tried to send the message across to fencesitting voter about Brexit.

One signboard read: “With any luck by next year we will have Brexit done (if Parliament doesn’t block it again) and we can move on.

“But for now let me say, your vote has never been more important. The other guy could win.

“So you have to make a choice – between a working majority or another gridlocked hung Parliament.”

It ends with the PM walking away and telling the camera “enough, enough – let’s get this done”.

Twitterati poked fun at the video and also tore into the Conservative Party leader. One said: “Hang on, isn’t the doorstep character trying to sleep with his best mate’s wife?”

In reply to @BorisJohnson, one user posted: “Oh, for God’s sake now you have really crossed a line.”

A Twitter user posted a meme of Johnson sporting blonde hair opening the door to US President Donald Trump with billboards in his hand that say ‘with some luck you will sell the NHS’ and ‘to me’.

One user said: “Desperate, yes. The sad thing is that this is still the only thing Boris can say to you in this election. Nothing of substance on anything that matters in your daily life. And even that’s an empty promise.”

Another post read: “Boris Johnson’s awkward ‘Love Actually’ spoof is an uncomfortable watch and not a patch on the original.”

One user posted Hugh Grant’s take on the issue: “Hugh Grant has said it was terrible and highlights how the message is meant to be about telling the truth, which Johnson doesn’t”.

One Brexit supporter wrote: “This is brilliant! Let’s get Brexit done.”