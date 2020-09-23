Bhubaneswar: Sahid Nagar police in Bhubaneswar Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers from Mancheswar area of Khurda district and seized 130 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The two accused have been identified as Dhirendra Jayasingh and Nikunja Jagdeb.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off, the police officials along with the special squad conducted a raid in Mancheswar area Wednesday morning. During the raid, the personnel found 130 grams of brown sugar from the possession of the accused duo. Subsequently, the accused were arrested under relevant sections of IPC.

A two-wheeler used for the crime and a mobile phone were also been seized from the accused duo.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. In a major crackdown against drug peddling, Special Task Force sleuths August 18 nabbed a brown sugar dealer from Balasore and seized 1.3 kg of contraband from his possession during a raid at Banka Khajuri area of the district.

PNN