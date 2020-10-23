Imphal: Manipur Police recovered Thursday evening around 41 kg of illegal brown sugar. The total price of the brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 164 crore. Manipur police also and arrested two people following an operation conducted at Lilong Haorou Hangamthambi in Thoubal district.

Based on intelligence inputs about a brown sugar factory, a team of Thoubal police including women personnel reached the residence of one Md. Tomba Phundreimayum, 32, at around 4.15 pm and launched a search operation, Superintendent of Police (Thoubal) Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh said.

The police team recovered around 41 kg of suspected brown sugar, packed in three different bags. They also found 110 litres of morphinated liquid, one lime bag weighing 5.28 kg and suspected ammonium chloride weighing 1.274 kg used for producing the illegal drugs. Two mobile phones were also seized, the police officer said.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Md Saukat Ali (35) and a Chinneilam Haokip (28). Police said they were involved in manufacturing illegal drugs.

Three of their associates, though, took advantage of the darkness and managed to escape with ‘strong efforts being made to arrest them’, said an officer. An FIR has been registered at Lilong police station.

The Manipur police have for the last few weeks intensified its crackdown on illegal activities in the wake of upcoming by-elections scheduled November 7.