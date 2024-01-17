Balasore: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested in Odisha’s Balasore district after brown sugar worth around Rs 80,000 was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen Tuesday night conducted a search operation in Adarbazar area in the Sahadevkhunta Police Station limits and seized the narcotics substance weighing 82.2 grams, a senior officer said.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 14,800 was also seized from their possession, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and several sections of the IPC, the officer added.

PTI