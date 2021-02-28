Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released practice question papers to help Class X students prepare for High School Certificate (HSC) examination. This time, practice question papers for General Science and Social Science subjects have been released.

Click here for General Science practice question papers

Click here for Social Science practice question papers

Click here to know the question pattern and distribution of marks for the annual examination

Notably, BSE had earlier released First Language Odia (FLO) practice question papers and Second Language English (SLE) practice question papers.

Notably, the HSC examination is scheduled to be held May 3 and will continue till May 15. The examination for all subjects except mathematics will be held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The mathematics examination will be held at 8:00 am and will end 10:15 am.

While the exam for the First Language will be held May 3, the same for the Second Language will be held May 5. Similarly, the exam for the Third Language will be conducted May 7. Similarly, the examination for mathematics, science and Social Science will be held May 10, May 12 and May 15 respectively.

Both the question papers for Part-I, which is objective type and Part-II, which is subjective, will be distributed at 7:45 am. While the students will sit from 8:00 am to 9:00 am for Part-I exam, Part-II exam will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

The practical examinations for vocational course will be conducted from April 27 to May 2. Students will appear in the examination at their respective schools.

PNN