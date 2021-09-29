Malkangiri: Amid the ongoing operations against Left wing extremism in Malkangiri district, the ADG of BSF Rajwinder Singh Bhatti reviewed Wednesday the operational activities at Mudulaipada camp in Bondaghati locality. Bhatti also visited a BSF camp at Andarahal. At both places he conducted review meeting with senior officials of the BSF.

Bhatti also discussed about implantation of various strategies to counter the Left wing extremists who have been increasingly trying to spread terror through violence in Bondaghati area. It should be stated here that the two BSF camps have come up only a few weeks back.

The BSF ADG said that the Odisha government has been carrying out development work in road connectivity, drinking water, health and education sectors. He called upon the Maoists to come back to the mainstream of society instead of opposing the development work being executed by the government in the larger interest of people. He also stated that BSF personnel have always been alert in providing protection to people in Bondaghati locality as well as in the entire district.

BSF IG Satish Chandra Budakoti, DIG, Koraput BSF headquarters, Madan Lal and Malkangiri DIG Sanjay Kumar Singh were present at the review meetings held at the camps in Mudulaipada and Andarahal.

The BSF ASG and other officials then left for the Jantapai BSF camp in Swabhiman Anchal. There he held discussion with officials about Maoist activities in Tlasi hill under Mathili police limits on the border of Chhatisgarh. He reviewed the activities of the BSF in the Maoist- affected areas on the border areas. Also the challenges faced by the BSF in tackling the ultras were also discussed.