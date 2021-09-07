Malkangiri: Satish Chandra Budakoti, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) visited interior areas of Malkangiri district and reviewed the Maoist activities and security situation on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh and Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, Sunday.

Budakoti toured the various BSF camps in Malkangiri district for the last two days and reviewed the Maoist activities and security situation in the areas. He was accompanied by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DIG, Malkangiri Sector and other BSF Officials during the visit.

The senior Officers visited general area of COB Janbai and COB Dyke-III in the Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district on the fringes of Andhra Pradesh border.

The senior officer also visited general area of COB Mathili and villages on the fringes of Chhattisgarh. He appreciated the troops, over their strong domination in the region and for their close coordination with the state police.

Budakoti also interacted with Vishal Singh, District Magistrate of Malkangiri and PS Meena, Superintendent of Police and discussed with them the latest security scenario of the region.

The visiting officers also took stock of the latest Covid-19 situation in the camps of the para-military force. He encouraged the troops and asked them to follow the Covid appropriate behavior and to strictly adhere to it.

Reports said that BSF has been successfully countering the Maoist strategy for the safety and security of the people in the interiors and remote localities of Malkangiri and Koraput district, since its inception in the state in 2010.

The BSF IG appreciated the coordinated effort of state machinery that brings the development projects in full swing in the Swabhiman Anchal. He assured that BSF takes it as a privilege to be part of such projects by giving security coverage and making it a success for the people of the state.