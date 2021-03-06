Lamtaput: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan died by suicide at Jalaput area in Koraput district Saturday.

He shot himself with his service rifle.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Inder Singh, a native of Rajasthan. He was working with BSF-15 battalion.

According to a source, Inder shot himself from point blank range and the bullet grazed past his head.

However, the reason why he took such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, Kamalakant Rohidas, a CRPF jawan from Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district had died by suicide October 30 night, 2020. He had fired himself from his service rifle at his camp in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Similarly, a BSF jawan of 9th Battalion in Malkangiri district had died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the early hours of August 5, 2020. He was identified as Sesha Karna, a native of Rajasthan.

PNN